Currency Supply Exceeds Demand In Azerbaijan's Foreign Exchange Market
In the first half of this year, currency supply in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market has outpaced demand across both cash and non-cash segments, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
