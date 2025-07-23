Syrian And Israeli Officials Reportedly To Meet In Baku For Talks With US Participation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Syrian and Israeli delegations are coming to Baku for talks with the involvement of the United States, Azernews reports via Al-Arabiya.

It is noted that an Israeli delegation is expected to visit Azerbaijan tomorrow to finalize agreements with the Syrian side.

Al-Arabiya reported that channels of communication on security issues between Israel and Syria have been restored with the mediation of the US and the support of Türkiye.

According to the report, Türkiye and Syria are negotiating a regional understanding that includes the status of the Kurds, Druze and Alawites, as well as the role of Israel.