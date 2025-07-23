Japanese PM Ishiba Reaffirms Intention To Stay In Office
Speaking to reporters after meeting with senior figures from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Ishiba said, they did not discuss his resignation at all, adding,“the reports are unfounded.”
Ishiba is facing a critical political juncture, as discontent within his ruling LDP threatens to derail his leadership, following the LDP's internal review of its devastating loss in the recent House of Councillors election.
Mainichi newspaper reported earlier today that, Ishiba has conveyed to close aides, his intention to step down by Aug.– NNN-NHK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment