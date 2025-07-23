Japanese PM Ishiba Reaffirms Intention To Stay In Office

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, Jul 23 (NNN-NHK) – Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, today, reiterated his intention to remain in office, denying reports of his imminent resignation, and emphasizing the need to avoid a political vacuum.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with senior figures from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Ishiba said, they did not discuss his resignation at all, adding,“the reports are unfounded.”

Ishiba is facing a critical political juncture, as discontent within his ruling LDP threatens to derail his leadership, following the LDP's internal review of its devastating loss in the recent House of Councillors election.

Mainichi newspaper reported earlier today that, Ishiba has conveyed to close aides, his intention to step down by Aug.– NNN-NHK