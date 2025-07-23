Former Afghan Interpreter Who Aided U.S. Military Detained By ICE

MENAFN - Khaama Press)An Afghan man who served as an interpreter for U.S. forces during the Afghanistan war has been arrested by U.S. immigration authorities, despite holding valid humanitarian protection. Identified by the alias“Zia,” he was granted residency due to credible threats from the Taliban after their return to power in 2021.

According to a report by Reuters, Zia was detained after attending an official appointment in Connecticut related to his green card application. He was reportedly apprehended by armed, masked officers and subsequently transferred out of the state without prior warning.

Zia's attorney confirmed that he has no criminal record and had complied fully with the legal process, making his arrest unjustified and deeply troubling.

Blumenthal and two other Democrats-Representative Jahana Hayes, who serves Zia's district in Connecticut, and Representative Bill Keating, who represents the Massachusetts city where Zia is being held-have all pledged to fight for his release.

A federal judge has since issued a temporary order halting Zia's deportation. However, he remains in custody, and his future remains uncertain.

Zia's detention has raised alarms among advocacy groups and veterans who fear this case could discourage other Afghan allies from seeking safety through legal U.S. channels. Many warn that it undermines American commitments to those who risked their lives during two decades of conflict.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 70,000 Afghan citizens have resettled in the United States since the fall of Kabul in 2021. Zia's case highlights the ongoing vulnerabilities faced by those who once stood beside American troops-and the urgent need for clearer protections.

