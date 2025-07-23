Too Early To Comment: Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad On Dharmasthala Mass Burials Case

Hubballi: Minister Santosh Lad addressed the alleged burial of hundreds of bodies in Dharmasthala, stating that the government has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and that it is too early to comment further. Speaking to the media, he emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and criticised the BJP for constantly targeting the state government.“While we are expected to stay silent, the BJP speaks freely,” he remarked.

Criticism of Centre and PM Modi

Lad also took aim at the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), citing repeated observations by the Supreme Court about its political misuse. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never holding a single press conference during his tenure. Commenting sarcastically, Lad said Modi travelled abroad soon after the Pulwama attack and is now focused on Bihar elections instead of pressing national concerns.

Environmental Clearance Disparity

Raising environmental concerns, Lad questioned the Centre's selective approach in granting clearances. He pointed out the swift approval given to Goa while Karnataka continues to face delays. He demanded answers from Union ministers, including Pralhad Joshi, for their silence on the issue.

No Fertilizer Shortage, Says Lad

Assuring farmers, Lad stated there is no shortage of fertilisers in the state. He noted that 23,000 tonnes of urea have already been supplied against the demand of 17,000 tonnes in Navalgund. Additional stock will be provided if needed. Urging farmers not to pay inflated prices, he encouraged them to report such instances with evidence so that strict action could be taken against erring sellers.

Water Scarcity and Basic Issues to Be Addressed

Lad acknowledged ongoing basic issues such as water scarcity and assured that the government is committed to resolving them through public grievance platforms like Janata Darshan.

Development Projects and Healthcare Infrastructure

He promised to bring up issues related to the Pampa festival, the proposed memorial, and the authority with the Chief Minister. He also addressed recent budget allocations for community hospitals in Annigeri and Alnavar and assured that the government would look into the demand for ECG facilities in Annigeri.

Crop Damage Report Submitted

Finally, Lad mentioned that a detailed report on crop damage across more than 30,000 acres due to recent rains has been submitted to the government.