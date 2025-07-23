403
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators demand end of genocide in Gaza
(MENAFN) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled in New York City on Tuesday, urging an immediate halt to Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip. The gathering featured protestors holding placards with messages such as "Stop Starving Gaza now!", "Feed Gaza's Babies," and "Open the border, end the blockade."
Similar rallies were reported in other major cities, including Washington, DC, Chicago, and San Francisco. The demonstrators demanded an end to the ongoing blockade of Gaza, highlighting the severe hunger crisis unfolding in the territory.
The United Nations on Tuesday denounced what it described as an "unacceptable pattern" of attacks on civilians seeking aid in Gaza. This criticism came despite Israel's repeated assurances that it does not target non-combatants.
Since October 2023, over 59,100 Palestinians — many of them women and children — have reportedly been killed in Gaza due to Israel’s genocide. The genocide has left Gaza in ruins, collapsed its healthcare infrastructure, and created acute food insecurity.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the situation in Gaza. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.
