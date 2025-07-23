Tradeinttm Becomes First To Release Exclusive 2025 Malaysia Trade Data, Pioneering Trade Intelligence Leadership

TradeInt Reveals Malaysia Positioned as the Next ASEAN Trade Hub - Exclusive 2025 Data Empowers Global–Malaysia Trade Strategies

PAYA LEBAR, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TradeInt TM, the global leader in trade intelligence platforms, today announces the exclusive release of the latest 2025 Malaysia trade dataset-the first comprehensive insight into Malaysia's surging trade flows. As Malaysia strengthens its strategic ties with the U.S., BRICS nations, and ASEAN partners, TradeInt's data equips importers, exporters, and logistics professionals in Malaysia with trusted, actionable trade intelligence to stay ahead of shifting market dynamics.A Pivotal Moment for Malaysia's Global Trade ExpansionMalaysia has recorded robust foreign trade growth: in the first half of 2025, total trade exceeded RM 1.465 trillion (~US$322 billion), marking a 4.8% year-on-year uptick, with exports rising 3.8% and imports increasing 5.9%. Notably, exports to the U.S. surged by 50.8% in March, driven by increased demand for electrical and electronic goods. Meanwhile, bilateral U.S.–Malaysia trade reached over US$80.2 billion in 2024, with U.S. exports to Malaysia climbing 43.5% according to the United States Trade Representative's report.Malaysia has also deepened trade diversification-strongly engaging with BRICS countries. Malaysia–China trade surged 11.4% to US$212 billion in 2024, according to the MATRADE report in January 2025, and Malaysia–Brazil trade rose 14.6% to RM20.35 billion (US$4.38 billion), according to CNA. These gains reflect Malaysia's accelerated inclusion as a BRICS dialogue partner and its role in RCEP and CPTPP agreements, which broaden supply chain routes across 500 million consumers.Why Malaysia Trade Data Matters NowMalaysia's trade flows are becoming a focal point for global importers and exporters due to:- Expanding bilateral trade agreements with BRICS and ASEAN partners.- Growing global demand for Malaysian electronics (30% of exports) and palm oil (over $20B annually), industrial machinery, and rubber products- Rising investments in green manufacturing and digital infrastructure, drawing international buyers and suppliers.For companies seeking new markets, sourcing alternatives, or strategic partnerships, access to verified trade data is critical to staying competitive.What TradeIntTM Offers with This DatasetThe new release provides:- Verified shipment values, HS codes, and transaction records for Malaysia and the USA's top trading sectors.- AI-powered search by product, company, or code, streamlining partner discovery.- Insights into top buyers and suppliers, helping companies qualify opportunities before engaging.- Detailed Bill of Lading records from Malaysia and the USA for real tradeflow insightsThis level of visibility allows businesses to make data-driven sourcing, sales, and expansion decisions without relying on guesswork or outdated reports.Real-World Use Cases In Different Industries- Expanding into Central Asia: A global logistics group seeking trade data for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan switched to TradeIntTM after struggling with fragmented information from legacy providers. Our comprehensive Central Asian coverage enabled them to streamline cross-border planning and prospect 500M potential trade partners.- Malaysia Export Growth: A regional industrial materials company based in Malaysia sought to expand into new ASEAN markets after an unsuccessful experience with a previous data provider. With TradeInt's regional market insights and hands-on support, they successfully entered two new markets and grew export revenues by 19% within the first year.- Daily Market Analysis for Decision-Making: A Malaysian chemical supplier relies on TradeInt's up-to-date Malaysia trade data for daily market analysis, tracking price movements and shipment volumes. This allows them to adjust sourcing strategies quickly and secure better pricing terms with suppliers.- Supporting Global Consulting Strategies: A top-tier financial consulting firm leveraged TradeInt's deep coverage in Mexico, Brazil, and other markets to advise a multinational client on supply chain restructuring. The insights provided enabled the client to secure deals worth enough to cover a full department's annual costs.- Market & Competitor Intelligence: A Turkish power equipment manufacturer analyzing competitor pricing and market positioning turned to TradeIntTM for its superior global insights and dedicated customer support, after switching from a legacy data provider. They gained pricing benchmarks and demand trends that directly informed a successful pricing strategy.TradeInt's Market LeadershipWith over 5,000 global clients and verified customs data spanning 80+ countries, TradeIntTM has built a reputation as the gold standard for accuracy and accessibility in global trade intelligence.“This is a watershed moment for trade intelligence,” said Ysabelle Yeong, Product Manager at TradeIntTM.“By releasing 2025 Malaysia trade data now, we empower Malaysia and global businesses with early access to emerging trade patterns-especially valuable when evaluating trade partners worldwide. TradeInt is setting the benchmark for verified trade insight.”TradeIntTM presents the latest Malaysia trade data, paired with AI-powered features, enabling businesses to identify new partners, assess market potential, and make confident trade decisions backed by data. Businesses interested in exploring these opportunities can submit a lead form via .A trade intelligence expert will connect with you directly to discuss market insights tailored to your business needs.To support forward-thinking businesses, TradeInt is also extending a limited-time promotional offer for new subscribers - the details will be shared during the consultation.About TradeIntTMTradeIntTM is an AI-powered trade data intelligence platform designed to help businesses make informed decisions based on verified global import and export data. 