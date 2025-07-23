Uncapped Eyman Fatima Named In Pakistan Women Squad For Ireland T20is

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, July 23 (IANS) Pakistan has announced a 15-member squad for next month's three-match T20I series against Ireland, with regular skipper Fatima Sana leading the side, which features the exciting inclusion of uncapped batter Eyman Fatima.

The three-match T20I series against Ireland will be played at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin from August 6 to 10.

Fatima earned her selection on the back of her performance in the National Women's T20 Tournament held in Karachi in May this year, where she scored 287 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 155.14. The right-handed batter also represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women's U19 World Cup in 2023.

The squad comprises a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, with names like Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, and Diana Baig providing balance to the team. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu and leg-spinner Tuba Hassan are expected to shoulder spin responsibilities, while pacers like Waheeda Akhtar and Sadia Iqbal add depth to the bowling unit.

PCB said the squad has been selected from among the 24 players taking part in the Women's Skills camp, which will conclude on July 27 in Karachi. At the conclusion of the Skills camp, the 15-member squad will undergo a pre-series camp in Karachi before departing for Ireland to take part in the bilateral series.

The last T20I series between these two sides took place in 2022, when Ireland toured Pakistan and claimed a memorable 2-1 series victory.

Pakistan squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhtar

Non-traveling reserves:

Neha Sharmin, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah

Schedule:

August 6 – First T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

August 8 – Second T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

August 10 – Third T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin