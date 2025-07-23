403
Russia reacts to EU sanctions
(MENAFN) Russia has responded to the European Union’s 17th and 18th rounds of sanctions by banning entry to several EU officials, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. The targeted individuals are accused of supplying military assistance to Ukraine or supporting anti-Russian policies.
Since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022, Western nations have imposed a historic wave of sanctions on Moscow. The EU’s latest, its 18th sanctions package, focuses on restricting Russia’s energy and financial sectors.
In retaliation, Moscow has expanded its blacklist to include officials from EU institutions, member states, and other European countries that align with Brussels' stance. Those barred include European security figures, pro-Ukraine supporters, and individuals allegedly involved in efforts to isolate Russia or obstruct its maritime routes in the Baltic Sea. Although the ministry did not name names, it confirmed that politicians and activists were among those affected.
The EU’s latest sanctions restrict dealings with 22 more Russian banks, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and the use of the damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines. They also target seven UAE companies accused of helping export Russian oil, as well as India’s Nayara Energy (partly owned by Rosneft), two Chinese banks, and five Chinese firms.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday that France is working on a new, more severe EU sanctions package in collaboration with the United States, aimed at pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the sanctions a “double-edged sword,” arguing that they also harm the countries enforcing them. He claimed Russia has developed a “certain immunity” to what he labeled as unlawful Western measures.
