403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US plans on withdrawing from UNESCO
(MENAFN) The United States has officially announced its withdrawal from UNESCO, citing what it calls persistent anti-Israel bias within the organization.
President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day State Department review earlier this year to assess U.S. participation in UNESCO programs. According to the administration, the review revealed that the agency promotes divisive social and cultural agendas and often acts against U.S. interests and its allies, particularly Israel. The decision also cited UNESCO's recognition of Palestine and recurring anti-Israel rhetoric.
The State Department stated on Tuesday that the Trump administration was committed to disengaging from UN bodies that “propagate anti-Semitism” or undermine American values. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed disappointment but said the move was not unexpected, emphasizing the agency's commitment to Holocaust education and combating anti-Semitism.
This is not the first time the U.S. has exited UNESCO. President Ronald Reagan withdrew in 1984 over concerns about the agency’s financial practices and ideological leanings. The U.S. rejoined under President George W. Bush in 2002. Trump also pulled out during his first term, with President Joe Biden restoring membership in 2023.
The New York Post first reported the decision, noting that Trump’s team objected to UNESCO programs focusing on gender and racial issues. A White House spokesperson also accused China of using UNESCO to push global standards favorable to Beijing.
Beijing previously urged the U.S. to avoid creating divisions within the organization when Washington rejoined under Biden.
Israel, which left UNESCO with the U.S. in 2019, has repeatedly accused the agency of anti-Semitism, particularly regarding its recognition of Palestinian heritage sites in disputed territories. UNESCO has denied ignoring Jewish history in these areas.
The withdrawal comes shortly after Trump authorized U.S. military strikes on Iran in support of Israeli operations against Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure—a move that drew global condemnation and accusations of unlawful aggression.
President Donald Trump ordered a 90-day State Department review earlier this year to assess U.S. participation in UNESCO programs. According to the administration, the review revealed that the agency promotes divisive social and cultural agendas and often acts against U.S. interests and its allies, particularly Israel. The decision also cited UNESCO's recognition of Palestine and recurring anti-Israel rhetoric.
The State Department stated on Tuesday that the Trump administration was committed to disengaging from UN bodies that “propagate anti-Semitism” or undermine American values. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed disappointment but said the move was not unexpected, emphasizing the agency's commitment to Holocaust education and combating anti-Semitism.
This is not the first time the U.S. has exited UNESCO. President Ronald Reagan withdrew in 1984 over concerns about the agency’s financial practices and ideological leanings. The U.S. rejoined under President George W. Bush in 2002. Trump also pulled out during his first term, with President Joe Biden restoring membership in 2023.
The New York Post first reported the decision, noting that Trump’s team objected to UNESCO programs focusing on gender and racial issues. A White House spokesperson also accused China of using UNESCO to push global standards favorable to Beijing.
Beijing previously urged the U.S. to avoid creating divisions within the organization when Washington rejoined under Biden.
Israel, which left UNESCO with the U.S. in 2019, has repeatedly accused the agency of anti-Semitism, particularly regarding its recognition of Palestinian heritage sites in disputed territories. UNESCO has denied ignoring Jewish history in these areas.
The withdrawal comes shortly after Trump authorized U.S. military strikes on Iran in support of Israeli operations against Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure—a move that drew global condemnation and accusations of unlawful aggression.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment