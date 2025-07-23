Squaredfinancial Doubles Affiliates Rewards With New CPA Program, Up To $2,500 Per Referral
Affiliates can choose from three tiered programs crafted to suit their business sizes and strategies. The new and improved structure aims at driving accelerated growth and creating strategic impact. It sets a new precedent in the industry, helping partners reach their goals, with dedicated support, timely tracking, and instant rebates.
"We've designed these programs to help our partners grow their businesses," said Timur Konsky, Managing Director at SquaredFinancial. "This scheme stands out in an overcrowded industry and cements SquaredFinancial as one of the most rewarding forex brokers for affiliates. We're not just offering generous commissions; we're providing a supportive ecosystem that fosters long-term partnerships and greater strategic impact."
Affiliates eager to partner up with SquaredFinancial are invited to visit their website to learn more and sign up for the new programs.
About SquaredFinancial
Founded in 2005, SquaredFinancial is a fintech and multi-asset trading firm providing regulated, technology-driven investment solutions. The company serves a global client base, offering intuitive platforms for investors and professional-grade liquidity and technology services for brokers. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and long-term relationships, SquaredFinancial is built to support the future of finance.
