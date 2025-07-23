Trends Shaping India's Kitchen Hoods Market 2025-2031 - Opportunities Lie In Addressing Price Sensitivity In Rural Areas And Promoting Hoods As Essentials, Not Luxuries

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Kitchen Hoods Market was valued at USD 234.92 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 439.66 Million by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 11.01%. The market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by increasing urbanization, the rise in modular kitchen installations, and a growing emphasis on indoor air quality.

As consumer preferences shift toward hygienic and aesthetically pleasing kitchens, kitchen hoods are becoming a staple appliance in modern Indian households. Wall-mounted and island hoods are in high demand in metro cities due to their practicality and visual appeal. The influence of global kitchen design trends, coupled with rising health awareness, is further boosting product adoption. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce platforms has enhanced accessibility to a wide range of chimney models, including smart and premium variants, especially across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Key Market Driver

Rapid Urbanization and Growth of Modular Kitchens: India's accelerating urbanization is reshaping consumer lifestyles and driving demand for advanced kitchen appliances like kitchen hoods. In 2024, India's urban population stands at 461 million and is projected to contribute 75% of the national income by 2031. This urban growth is closely tied to the popularity of modular kitchens, which are valued for their compact design and functionality.

Kitchen hoods are an essential part of these setups, as they help manage indoor air quality by removing smoke, grease, and odors during cooking. Government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are expanding housing across cities, encouraging the inclusion of built-in kitchen appliances. Real estate developers are also incorporating branded chimneys into their housing projects to appeal to urban buyers seeking convenience and modern amenities. These developments are driving the increased adoption of kitchen hoods as an integral component of contemporary urban homes.

Key Market Challenge

High Price Sensitivity and Limited Penetration in Rural Markets: The adoption of kitchen hoods in India is significantly constrained by price sensitivity, particularly in rural and low-income urban areas. For many households, chimneys are viewed as luxury products rather than essential kitchen appliances. Despite the availability of affordable models, the initial purchase cost and ongoing maintenance requirements deter many consumers.

In Tier 3 cities and rural regions, traditional ventilation methods such as exhaust fans continue to dominate, limiting the potential reach of modern hoods. Furthermore, government incentives primarily support essential utilities, leaving appliances like kitchen hoods outside subsidized categories. To expand their footprint, manufacturers need to focus on cost innovation, awareness campaigns, and product positioning that highlights the practical benefits of kitchen hoods, aiming to shift consumer perception from aspirational to essential.

Key Market Trend

Shift Toward Sleek, Built-in and Aesthetic Designs: A key trend in the India kitchen hoods market is the growing consumer inclination toward built-in and visually appealing hood designs. Urban homeowners, especially in apartments with limited kitchen space, are seeking appliances that complement their decor while maximizing efficiency. Built-in and ceiling-mounted hoods are becoming popular for their minimalist aesthetic and ability to integrate seamlessly with modern kitchen layouts. Island hoods are also gaining popularity in open kitchens for their sophisticated appearance.

Brands are enhancing their offerings with premium materials such as stainless steel, matte black, and tempered glass finishes, while also incorporating soft-touch controls and LED lighting. This emphasis on style, along with performance, is shaping consumer buying behavior, particularly among younger homeowners and design-focused buyers in metro cities. As kitchen design becomes a reflection of personal lifestyle, the demand for elegant and functional kitchen hoods is set to rise further.

Key Players Profiled in India's Kitchen Hoods Market:



Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Franke Faber India Ltd.

Kaff Appliances India Pvt. Ltd.

Elica PB India Private Limited

Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited

HSIL Ltd.

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

CATA Electrodomesticos India (P) Ltd. Tuareg Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the India Kitchen Hoods Market has been segmented into the following categories:

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Product Type:



Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount/Island

Under Cabinet Others

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Suction Power:



Less than or equals to 1200 m/h More than 1200 m/h

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-brand Stores

Online Others

India Kitchen Hoods Market, By Region:



North

South

East West

Key Attributes