Trump Says India, Pakistan Were 'Probably Going To End Up In Nuclear War'

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he "stopped the war" between India and Pakistan, which could have "probably gone nuclear". At a reception in the White House with the Congress members on Tuesday, July 22, Trump said the conflict between the two nations would have escalated further had he not personally intervened.

"We stopped wars between India and Pakistan , the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda... They shot down five planes and it was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I called them and said, 'Listen, no more trade. If you do this, you're not going to be good... They're both powerful nuclear nations and that would have happened, and who knows where that would have ended up. And I stopped it," he added.

Trump has made similar claims earlier. Last week, while addressing Republican senators at the White House, he said that five jets were shot down during the hostilities between India and Pakistan that began after a militant attack in India-administered Kashmir in April.

He said, "You had India, Pakistan, that was going... in fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five. But I think five jets were shot down actually. That was getting worse and worse, wasn't it?"

However, he did not specify which side's jets he was referring to. Pakistan had claimed it downed five Indian planes in air-to-air combat. India also claimed it downed "a few planes" of Pakistan.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that he announced on social media on May 10 after Washington held talks with both sides. India has differed with Trump's claims that it resulted from his intervention and his threats to sever trade talks.

India's position has been that New Delhi and Islamabad must resolve their problems directly and with no outside involvement.

[With inputs from Reuters]