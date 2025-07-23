From Narrow Deira Backstreet To Dubai Mall Cafe: Sheikh Mohammed Spotted Across City This Week

In a city known for its towering skylines and global ambition, it's the quiet humility of its leader that often leaves the deepest impression. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known not just for his visionary leadership, but for his genuine connection with people.

Whether riding public transport or pausing to greet a child with a smile, the leader's interactions with residents reflect a rare kind of leadership - one rooted in kindness and respect.

Recommended For You

On Tuesday, residents were delighted to spot the Ruler as his car made its way through the bustling streets of Deira. Many stepped out of shops, lining the sidewalks to catch a glimpse of Sheikh Mohammed as he headed to Al Hamriyah Port to review progress.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents quickly pulled out their phones to capture the memorable moment. Watch the video below:

Later that day, the UAE leader was seen visiting DP World at Mina Al Hamriya, around the time he approved a major expansion project at the site.

This involves the construction of a 700-metre quay with a 12-metre draft, designed to accommodate larger vessels and expand the port's cargo-handling capability.

This construction builds on the port's 2024 expansion, which added 1,150 metres of quay wall and significantly boosted berthing capacity.

Earlier in the week, the Ruler was also spotted riding the tram alongside commuters. Excited passengers quickly recognised him, whispering in awe and capturing the rare moment on their phones.

Others caught sight of him at Cipriani in Dubai Mall - one of his frequented spots. On leaving the café, he paused to greet residents and share short conversations.

In a particularly touching gesture, he was seen kindly taking photos with children, gently placing his hand on their heads.

Sheikh Mohammed is admired across the world for his humility and connection with the people of Dubai. Whether he's meeting residents on the street or quietly responding to heartfelt stories with generosity, his actions continue to reflect a leadership rooted in compassion.