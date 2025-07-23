Watch: Tearful Tanushree Dutta Says She Is Victim Of Harassment, Shares Troubling Details

Actor Tanushree Dutta has come forward with new claims of harassment at her home, sharing an emotional video on Tuesday night where she stated that the harassment has been ongoing since the last 4-5 years. In the video, Dutta appeared visibly distressed and said she had contacted the police for assistance and intended to file a formal complaint.

"Guys, I am being harassed in my own home," she says in the Instagram video. "I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well."

Recommended For You

Watch the video below:

She added: "I have been tortured so much in the last 4-5 years that it has taken a toll on my health. I am not able to do anything, my house is a mess. I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house...I had such bad experiences with maids, coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things."

"I am being troubled in my own house, please someone help me," she says at the end of the video.

Tanushree later shared another video in which some noises can be heard in the background. "I have also dealt with loud noises like this and other very loud banging noises above my roof and outside my door almost every day at odd hours since 2020," she wrote in the caption. "I got tired of complaining to the building management and gave up a few years ago. Now I just live with it and put headphones with Hindu mantras to distract my mind and keep my sanity. Today I was so unwell, as you guys know I have developed Chronic fatigue syndrome due to dealing with constant stress and anxiety for last 5 years, and this was going on all day and evening, way past acceptable and allowed hours."

Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018. It played a key role in sparking the #MeToo movement in India. She also claimed that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had instructed her to "remove clothes and dance" during a scene with Irrfan Khan in the film Chocolate. Nana Patekar was later given a clean chit in the case, while Agnihotri publicly denied the allegations.