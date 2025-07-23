Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance Before Death At 76

Just weeks before his passing, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne took the stage one last time in his hometown of Birmingham, delivering an emotional and electrifying performance that now marks the end of an era.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 at the age of 76, with his family confirming that he passed“with his family and surrounded by love.” Osbourne's final public appearance came on July 5 at Villa Park, where he performed in front of thousands, seated on a black-winged throne that was as theatrical as it was symbolic.

The setlist featured some of his most iconic solo hits, and the night reached a crescendo when he was joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a surprise reunion on stage.

Here's a clip from the concert:

Held in Birmingham, the city where Black Sabbath was born, the performance felt like a full-circle moment. Despite health issues that had plagued him in recent years, including Parkinson's disease and multiple surgeries, Osbourne appeared energised.

As the voice of Black Sabbath, and later as a successful solo artist, Ozzy shaped the sound of modern rock and metal, inspiring generations of musicians. Fans and fellow artists around the world continue to pay tribute to the 'Prince of Darkness'.

