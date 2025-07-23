Watch: Ozzy Osbourne's Final Performance Before Death At 76
Just weeks before his passing, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne took the stage one last time in his hometown of Birmingham, delivering an emotional and electrifying performance that now marks the end of an era.
The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22 at the age of 76, with his family confirming that he passed“with his family and surrounded by love.” Osbourne's final public appearance came on July 5 at Villa Park, where he performed in front of thousands, seated on a black-winged throne that was as theatrical as it was symbolic.Recommended For You
The setlist featured some of his most iconic solo hits, and the night reached a crescendo when he was joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a surprise reunion on stage.
Here's a clip from the concert:
Held in Birmingham, the city where Black Sabbath was born, the performance felt like a full-circle moment. Despite health issues that had plagued him in recent years, including Parkinson's disease and multiple surgeries, Osbourne appeared energised.
As the voice of Black Sabbath, and later as a successful solo artist, Ozzy shaped the sound of modern rock and metal, inspiring generations of musicians. Fans and fellow artists around the world continue to pay tribute to the 'Prince of Darkness'.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment