90% Of Cityscape Qatar Show Floor Sold Out As Anticipation Builds For October Edition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: With 90 percent of the show floor now sold out, Cityscape Qatar 2025 is gearing up to return to Doha this October with one of its most anticipated editions yet.

Backed by over a decade-long legacy in the market, this year's show is shaping up to be a definitive platform for Qatar's real estate vision.

As the country continues to push forward its national development strategy, Cityscape Qatar remains at the heart of it - connecting investors, developers, and decision-makers to the future of real estate.

“The momentum we're seeing is a true reflection of Cityscape Qatar's role in the market - as a catalyst for investment, opportunity, and long-term growth,” said Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape.

“This year's theme, 'Shaping the Future of Real Estate', goes beyond just a tagline.

It speaks to the ambitions of an entire industry as we look at how AI, urban innovation, and new demographics like Gen Z are rewriting the rules of investment and development.”

Cityscape Qatar 2025 will feature more than 70 exhibitors across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and logistics sectors.

From landmark launches to global investment opportunities, the event will spotlight transformative projects that reflect the region's rapid evolution.

The Cityscape Talks conference will take centre stage, diving deep into topics that are shaping the future of the industry, such as: How Gen Z is redefining investment behaviours in an uncertain global economy, the growing role of AI in urban planning, smart cities, and real estate transactions, the future of architecture, sustainability, and lifestyle-driven developments in the Gulf.

Also returning are key initiatives including: CityscapeWIRE (Women in Real Estate) known in the industry as a trusted, knowledge-driven space where women across the sector can connect, share insight, and build meaningful networks that support their growth in the industry and the Future Architecture Showcase which is a collaboration with Qatar University's Department of Architecture and Urban Planning, spotlighting the next generation of design talent

This year's edition promises to be a landmark moment for the region's real estate sector and a glimpse into the cities of tomorrow.