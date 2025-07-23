Al Shaqab Summer League Event On Friday
Doha: The second leg of Al Shaqab Summer League showjumping event will be held on Friday.
Al Shaqab in a release said,“We are pleased to welcome fans to Al Shaqab Summer League to witness show jumping competitions at the Longines Indoor Arena.
These competitions offer a unique opportunity for all riders interested in show jumping to showcase their skills and shine in an environment filled with excitement and support - a true reflection of Al Shaqab's commitment to nurturing the next generation of equestrian champions.
Al Shaqab Summer League Training Categories: Introductory Category 1: Height 40cm; Introductory Category 2: Height 60cm; Introductory Category 3: Height 80cm; Amateur Class: Height 100cm; Open Class: 110cm.
“Each category is thoughtfully designed to present an appropriate level of challenge for every rider, while encouraging self-confidence and creativity in the arena.
These events serve as a true platform to showcase the growth of our riders as they advance through training and competition, building both their skills and self-belief.
“We invite you to join us in the stands to cheer on our young equestrians as they channel their passion, dedication, and determination into inspiring performances.
Your presence and support make a meaningful difference in motivating them to continue their journey in the world of equestrianism.”
Al Shaqab Summer League Dates:
Summer League 1: July 11
Summer League 2: July 25
Summer League 3: August 15
Summer League 4: August 29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment