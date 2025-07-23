Al Shaqab Summer League Event On Friday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The second leg of Al Shaqab Summer League showjumping event will be held on Friday.

Al Shaqab in a release said,“We are pleased to welcome fans to Al Shaqab Summer League to witness show jumping competitions at the Longines Indoor Arena.

These competitions offer a unique opportunity for all riders interested in show jumping to showcase their skills and shine in an environment filled with excitement and support - a true reflection of Al Shaqab's commitment to nurturing the next generation of equestrian champions.

Al Shaqab Summer League Training Categories: Introductory Category 1: Height 40cm; Introductory Category 2: Height 60cm; Introductory Category 3: Height 80cm; Amateur Class: Height 100cm; Open Class: 110cm.

“Each category is thoughtfully designed to present an appropriate level of challenge for every rider, while encouraging self-confidence and creativity in the arena.

These events serve as a true platform to showcase the growth of our riders as they advance through training and competition, building both their skills and self-belief.

“We invite you to join us in the stands to cheer on our young equestrians as they channel their passion, dedication, and determination into inspiring performances.

Your presence and support make a meaningful difference in motivating them to continue their journey in the world of equestrianism.”

Al Shaqab Summer League Dates:

Summer League 1: July 11

Summer League 2: July 25

Summer League 3: August 15

Summer League 4: August 29.