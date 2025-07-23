HT Vet Survey Reveals HT Vista's Ability To Increase ROI For Veterinary Clinics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinics using the device empower their clinicians with precise cancer risk scoring, driving better outcomes and clinic efficiency

HILLSIDE, N.J., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HT Vet , the veterinary health technology company behind HT Vista, the only non-invasive, first-line cancer detection tool for dogs, today announced survey results showing that veterinary practices using the device experienced a 40% increase in mass removal surgeries.

The data, collected from ten veterinary practices across the US, UK, and Israel, tracked the number of lumpectomies performed three to six months before and after the introduction of HT Vista. Despite consistent caseloads, all clinics reported an increase in mass removals and biopsies following the device's adoption. Some clinics reported increases as high as 200%, without any corresponding rise in the number of dogs needing lump investigations. This increase in lumpectomies is directly correlated with improved return on investment (ROI) for these clinics.

“I use HT Vista to tell me what to do next,” said Dr. Ohad Barnea, Clinical Director and Co-owner, Tenafly Veterinary Center.“If I get a high cancer risk result, I recommend diagnostics or removal more urgently, and I will aspirate to check what it is. This helps determine the [surgical] margins I'll need. If it's a low cancer risk result, we might do a minor surgical removal with local anesthesia, preventing benign tumors from becoming problematic. HT Vista provides critical guidance for the next steps, and the clients love the clarity and assurance it gives them.”







Outside of the group studied, most clinics reported achieving a positive ROI within four to six months after adopting HT Vista. This is largely due to HT Vista's ability to provide clinicians with a Cancer Risk Score featuring 90% sensitivity and 98% negative predictive value, along with a diagnostic alert when cancer detection specificity exceeds 90%.

A 40-second scan with HT Vista's heat diffusion imaging flags masses that require further investigation, eliminating the uncertainty of the 'wait and see' approach. As a result, more dogs receive the diagnostic and surgical care they need. Veterinarians can discuss treatment options with greater confidence, making faster and more informed decisions.

“These results confirm what we've long believed, that giving veterinary teams access to fast, non-invasive cancer screening leads to more confident decision-making and better use of clinic resources,” said Shani Toledano, CEO of HT Vet.“HT Vista isn't just helping detect potential cancers earlier, it shortens the time between detection and treatment, improving outcomes for dogs, providing peace of mind for their owners, and empowering clinicians to deliver greater value to both patients and the clinic's bottom line.”

HT Vet aims to bring HT Vista into every veterinary clinic worldwide. Earlier this year, the company partnered with Patterson Veterinary , one of North America's largest veterinary product distributors, to increase accessibility of HT Vista across the U.S. This partnership, combined with ongoing strategic initiatives, expands access so more veterinary practices worldwide can benefit from HT Vista's proven ability to improve patient outcomes and increase returns.

To see detailed survey results, click here .

About HT Vet

HT Vet is an Israeli-based company aiming to increase early detection of dermal and subcutaneous cancer in dogs. Its revolutionary, patented medical imaging technology, Heat Diffusion Imaging, was developed by a team of experts in the fields of AI, signal analysis, and computer vision, together with top researchers in heat transfer and thermodynamics, oncologists, and radiologists. For more information about the HT Vista device or to schedule a demonstration, please visit HT Vet's website .

