Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 FDA Approves New Helicobacter Pylori Treatment Market Growth Expected

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The peptic ulcer drugs market attained a value of USD 6.12 Billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 3.80%, to reach USD 8.89 Billion by 2034.



The report covers 8 major markets poised to witness significant peptic ulcer drugs market growth in upcoming years. It is divided into the United States, EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), and the United Kingdom, Japan, and India. North America dominates the market for peptic ulcer drugs which can be attributed to the rising cases of the disease, along with the growing healthcare expenditure in the region.

The surge in drug approvals by the health regulatory bodies is expected to further bolster the market growth. In October 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved reformulated vonoprazan tablets for Voquezna Triple Pak and Voquezna Dual Pak to treat Helicobacter pylori infection in adults. Developed by Phathom Pharmaceuticals, a United States-based biopharmaceutical company, these drugs combine antibiotics with vonoprazan, a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker. This new class of acid suppression therapy offers promising H. pylori eradication rates. The company plans to commercially launch it in December 2023 for H. pylori treatment.

The peptic ulcer drugs market share is also expected to experience a significant expansion due to increasing research and development activities backed by robust support from the government. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and advancement in the healthcare system will also boost the market growth.

Key Attributes: