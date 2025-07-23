Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 FDA Approves New Helicobacter Pylori Treatment Market Growth Expected
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Competitor Landscape
- Orion Corporation Bausch Health Companies Inc CYTOKINETICS, Inc Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc Sanofi Covis Pharma Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation BrainStorm Cell Limited ViroMed Co., Ltd Ionis Pharmaceuticals Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC Biogen Orphazyme A/S F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Product Type
- Proton Pump Inhibitor H2 Antagonist Antibiotics Antacids Ulcer Protective
Market Breakup by Disease Indication
- Gastritis Gastric Ulcer Duodenal Ulcer GERD Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Others
Market Breakup by Region
- United States EU-4 and the United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain United Kingdom Japan India
