8MM Ataxia Market Trends And Forecasts, 2018-2024 & 2025-2034 Focus On United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China

In 2024, the ataxia market was valued at USD 37.70 billion. With growing research and drug approvals, this market is projected to expand at a 9.72% CAGR, reaching USD 95.32 billion by 2034. Key growth drivers include increased prevalence and advancements in therapies, particularly for Friedreich's ataxia.

The ataxia market size was valued at USD 37.70 Billion in 2024, driven by intensive research activities to develop effective drugs and therapies across the 8 major markets. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, with the values likely to reach USD 95.32 Billion by 2034.



The increasing number of drug approvals by the health authorities to address ataxia-associated morbidities is contributing to the ataxia market growth. In February 2023, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Skyclarys (omaveloxolone), developed by as the first treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. The efficacy of the drug was tested in a 48-week randomized, placebo-controlled, and double-blind study of 103 patients with the neuromuscular condition, which yielded positive results.

Skyclarys reached another milestone in December 2023 when the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive response to its marketing authorization in the European Union. Upon the approval by the European Commission (EC), Skyclarys will be the first authorized treatment within the region for people aged 16 years or more, which can slow the progression of Friedreich's ataxia.

Intensive Research Activities to Address Increasing Ataxia Market Demand

As Friedreich's ataxia is the most common type of inherited ataxia, research activities aimed at finding promising therapeutic treatments are being promoted to reduce ataxia-associated healthcare burden. In April 2023, an investigative study on the role of adenosine (a widely distributed nucleoside in the central nervous system) was conducted to evaluate its role in mitigating mitochondrial impairment in patients with Friedreich's ataxia. The results demonstrated that adenosine could counter the deleterious effects of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress by regulating mitochondrial function and biogenesis in the fibroblasts of a patient with Friedreich's ataxia. The results of the study support adenosine as a potential therapeutic in the treatment of this neuromuscular disease.

Other interventions such as stem cell therapy are also receiving attention from researchers for ataxia treatment. In addition, the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia with mesenchymal stem cells is under investigation, projected to contribute to boost the market size in the forecast period. Key Attributes:



