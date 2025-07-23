Trends Shaping The $38.5B Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market 2025-2030 - Asia-Pacific Emerges As Fastest Growing Region For SCM Amid Digital Transformation

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market by Software (Purchasing Management, Inventory Management [Demand Planning, Consignment Management, Order Management], Transport Management) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global supply chain management market size is projected to grow from USD 38.51 billion in 2025 to USD 58.42 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of supply chains due to rising global trade and multi-country sourcing drives the need for advanced SCM solutions that provide greater visibility, risk control, and regulatory compliance. At the same time, the growing dependence on managed services and platform support is fueling market growth by ensuring continuous system performance, uptime, and expert oversight across supply chain operations. This combination is prompting organizations to invest in scalable, intelligent SCM ecosystems supporting global expansion and operational resilience.

By vertical, the FMCG segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

In the FMCG sector, supply chain management focuses on speed, accuracy, and responsiveness to handle high product turnover and fluctuating demand. Companies implement integrated systems that synchronize real-time demand planning, procurement, manufacturing, and distribution. Technologies such as automated replenishment tools, AI-driven demand forecasting, and IoT-enabled tracking maintain optimal inventory levels and reduce waste.

Centralized planning platforms support coordination across suppliers and production sites, while warehouse automation and dynamic routing help streamline storage and transport. Cold chain monitoring is critical for perishables, ensuring compliance and product integrity across the supply path. These capabilities work together to enhance visibility, reduce lead times, support sustainability, and ensure that goods reach the shelf quickly and consistently. This is essential in a market with high consumer expectations and shelf velocity.

By region, Asia Pacific to record highest market growth

The Asia Pacific supply chain management (SCM) market is growing rapidly due to industrial expansion, strong manufacturing bases, and increasing digital transformation across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Rising complexity and consumer demand are driving the adoption of advanced SCM tools for visibility, efficiency, and risk control.

Governments are investing in smart logistics, trade facilitation, and digital platforms to boost regional competitiveness. Technologies such as AI, cloud-based systems, and real-time tracking are gaining traction in sectors such as electronics, automotive, retail, and pharma. The upcoming SSCL Asia 2025 Summit in Singapore will highlight innovations in AI, digital procurement, robotics, and logistics from firms such as P&G, Pfizer, and Schneider Electric. As resilience and agility become priorities, Asia Pacific continues to emerge as a global hub for SCM innovation and investment.

The key players in the supply chain management market include SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Descartes (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), IBM (US), Logility (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Blue Yonder (US), Korber (Germany), Coupa (US), Epicor (US), OMP (Belgium), E2open (US), JAGGAER (US), Zycus (US), GEP (US), o9 Solutions (US), Generix (France), ValuTrack Corporation (US), Tive (US), Freightify (Singapore), Lobb (India), Kale Logistics Solutions (India), Advantive (US), and Exiger (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the supply chain management market, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report segments the supply chain management market and forecasts its size by offering [Hardware (Barcodes and barcode scanners, RFID tags and readers, others (POS)), Software (Purchasing Management Software (Supply Management Software, Standalone Procurement Software, Capital Purchasing Software, Strategic Sourcing Software), Inventory Management Software (Order Management Software, Warehouse Management Software, Consignment Management Software, Demand Planning Software), Transportation Management Software), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)], by deployment mode (Cloud, On-Premises), by organization size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by vertical (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), retail & ecommerce, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, transportation and logistics, other verticals (construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and agriculture)) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the market's key players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

