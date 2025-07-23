Trends Shaping The $38.5B Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market 2025-2030 - Asia-Pacific Emerges As Fastest Growing Region For SCM Amid Digital Transformation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|38.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|58.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Demand for Greater Visibility and Transparency in Supply Chain Data and Processes Growth of Ecommerce and Omnichannel Retail Increasing Adoption of Cloud Supply Chain Management Among SMEs Globalization of Trade and Manufacturing Rising Adoption of IoT, AI, and Analytics
- Growing Security and Privacy Concerns Among Enterprises Inaccuracies in Data Sets Resistance to Organizational Change
- Advances in Technologies Transforming Supply Chain Industry Integration of AI Capabilities with SCM Offerings
- Limited Awareness of Supply Chain Management Tools Lack of Technical Expertise Regulatory Compliance and Sustainability Pressures
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: BMW Implements Partchain for Spare Part Traceability Case Study 2: Maersk & IBM Deploy Tradelens for Shipping Transparency Case Study 3: Walmart & IBM Enhance Food Safety Via Blockchain
Companies Profiled
- SAP Oracle Infor Descartes Manhattan Associates IBM Kinaxis Blue Yonder Korber Logility Coupa Epicor OMP E2Open Jaggaer Zycus GEP O9 Solutions Tive Freightify Lobb Advantive Kale Logistics Solutions Generix Group Valutrack Corporation Exiger
