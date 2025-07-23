Oneadvanced Wins Ministry Of Justice Contract To Support Prisoner Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Mark Dewell, SVP of Education at OneAdvancedUNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OneAdvanced, a leading provider of sector-focussed software, has been awarded a landmark contract worth £1.2 million with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for its innovative Assessment and Learning solution (previously known as bksb). This initial four-year contract is set to revolutionise skills development programmes across 104 adult prisons in England.The OneAdvanced Assessment and Learning Solution will support the wider transformation efforts in education delivery as part of MoJ's new Prisoner Education Service . It will help the MoJ improve the accuracy and consistency of educational evaluations for prisoners across England through AI-powered screening and assessment. This essential step will ensure learners and staff can identify the appropriate education, skills training, and work activities.The partnership is set to support the development of critical functional maths, english and digital skills, enhancing learner attainment with personalised learning pathways. This will foster better rehabilitation outcomes and future employability opportunities for those being released from prison.The decision to award this contract to OneAdvanced follows a comprehensive and competitive tender process, and demonstrates the Ministry of Justice's strategic commitment to progress through modern technology. OneAdvanced's proven expertise in education software and its customer-focused approach were key factors in securing this partnership.About OneAdvancedOneAdvanced is a leading provider of sector-focused software and services, headquartered in the UK. With over 30 years of experience delivering software and services, our mission is to power the world of work, connecting workflows across organisations, and helping our customers get the jobs they need to get done, done. Our safe, secure, scalable and user-friendly solutions, trusted across the mission-critical sectors of legal, health, social care, education, government, social housing, wholesale & logistics and business services, improve front-line care for 40 million NHS patients, provide homes for 11 million tenants and their families, support over 2m learners; and ensure 40,000 legal professionals can serve their clients. Ultimately, by powering the world for work for our customers we enable them to thrive for their customers, people, and communities.To find out more, visit:

