Global Buyers & Sellers Set To Converge In Dubai For The Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025
Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 to be held at Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road on 18th & 19th August 2025DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a rapidly shifting global economy, where energy diversification and infrastructure expansion are top priorities, Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025 emerges as a pivotal platform for industry collaboration and strategic partnerships.
Set against the dynamic backdrop of Dubai, this two-day mega event will take place on 18th and 19th August 2025 at the prestigious Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road-convening more than 300 international buyers and sellers and over 40 leading exhibitors from the bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , and logistics sectors.
India–Middle East Synergy: A Strategic Need of the Hour
With India's infrastructure revolution gaining momentum through initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala, and Smart Cities Mission, and the Middle East charting its economic future through UAE Vision 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030, the time is ripe for cross-border cooperation. These parallel development agendas create a unique window of opportunity-one that Rex Fuels 2025 is poised to unlock.
The conference serves as a strategic crossroads for both regions, empowering delegates to:
.Discover emerging technologies and innovations
.Forge new supply frameworks and trade alliances
.Address compliance, sustainability, and logistics challenges
.Align procurement and production strategies
.Strengthen regional connectivity and policy engagement
Not Just an Expo-A Full-Scale Knowledge & Networking Ecosystem
Rex Fuels 2025 goes far beyond the typical trade show experience. Attendees will participate in:
.High-impact panel discussions with global thought leaders
.Technical workshops and keynote addresses by industry experts
.Live product demonstrations and solution showcases
.Business matchmaking sessions for real-time deal-making
.Policy roundtables and international delegations
This event is where commercial strategy meets actionable intelligence.
Conference Tracks: Insightful, Strategic & Future-Ready
The conference agenda is centered around ten strategic pillars that address both current industry challenges and future opportunities:
1.Sustainable Bitumen & Road Technologies
2.Advancements in polymer-modified bitumen, reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP), and low-temperature mix technologies for climate-resilient roads.
3.Petrochemical Trade & Market Trends
4.Analysis of global demand cycles, trade disruptions, pricing trends, and sourcing strategies in petrochemicals.
5.Efficient Petroproduct Logistics
6.Digitization of logistics, AI-enabled fleet management, multimodal transport optimization, and cross-border efficiency.
7.India–GCC Infrastructure Synergies
8.Exploring strategic collaborations for mega projects, public-private partnerships (PPPs), and regulatory harmonization.
9.ESG & Circular Economy Practices
10 of green practices, carbon footprint reduction, and circular material reuse in refining and construction.
Who Will Benefit?
Rex Fuels 2025 is tailored for decision-makers and innovators across:
.Refineries & Bitumen Manufacturers
.Petrochemical Companies
.Bitumen Modifiers & Blenders
.Trading Houses & Exporters
.Infrastructure Developers
.Dealers, Distributors & Aggregators
.Logistics & Shipping Companies
.Customs Brokers & Freight Experts
.Government Agencies & Urban Planners
.ESG Advisors, Consultants & Technologists
Whether you're scaling operations, diversifying into new markets, or digitizing your supply chain-this is your chance to connect with the right people at the right time.
Event at a Glance:
Venue: Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Dates: 18th & 19th August 2025
Website:
Registration is Now Open. Secure your place at the industry's most dynamic global platform for collaboration and growth.
Why You Can't Afford to Miss This
.Build regional trade networks across India, the Middle East, and Asia
.Discover next-gen solutions in refining, road technology, and logistics
.Explore joint ventures and investment prospects in new markets
.Gain policy insights and align with international development goals
.Strengthen your brand visibility in front of a global audience
Join us at Rex Fuels Expo 2025 to collaborate, co-create, and chart the future of sustainable infrastructure and energy trade.
Snehal Bait
Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd
+91 9987063207
