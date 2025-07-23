Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet Wraps Up Singapore Visit, Strengthens Maritime Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) As part of its operational deployment to Southeast Asia, four Indian Naval warships -- INS Delhi, INS Shakti, INS Satpura, and INS Kiltan -- concluded a port call to Singapore from July 16 to 19.

The ships are part of the Eastern Fleet under the command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF).

The high-level visit focused on strengthening maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN). During the visit, Rear Admiral Menon held key meetings with the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, and the Fleet Commander of RSN.

Discussions centred around deepening bilateral naval ties and exploring collaborative opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region.

A significant moment of the visit was the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Kranji War Memorial, where officers of the Eastern Fleet paid tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

Engagements during the four-day visit included cross-deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), and friendly sports matches -- fostering mutual respect, operational coordination, and camaraderie between the two navies.

These professional interactions provided a platform to share best practices and reinforce regional maritime understanding. A deck reception hosted aboard INS Shakti brought together RSN personnel, members of the diplomatic corps, distinguished Singaporean guests, and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

The event served to celebrate growing defence ties and underscore the shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The port call is part of the Indian Navy's broader strategic vision under the doctrine of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

It highlights India's proactive role in regional maritime engagement and its commitment to ensuring a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.