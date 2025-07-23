IHP Taps Buildots' AI Platform To Drive Construction Efficiency At Nottingham University Hospitals' National Rehabilitation Centre

The state-of-the-art NHS facility will integrate research, training, and education with clinical care provided by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH). Given the complexity of the £105 million project, Buildots plays a vital role in enhancing construction efficiency and ensuring maximum value to taxpayers.

Buildots' platform compares 360° site imagery against the project's planned BIM model and schedule to generate an accurate view of planned vs actual progress. Its predictive analytics flag at-risk activities early, enabling site teams to proactively address inefficiencies.

"When we approach a project like NRC, we look at how we can save taxpayers' money without compromising the quality of the work," said Ryan McCormack, Head of Programme Construction and Commercial at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. "By providing a full picture of the current status of the build, Buildots has helped us to make informed decisions every step of the way to ensure we can open our doors to the patients who need us."

With Buildots, IHP and NUH have embedded continuous improvement into their construction management approach, using objective progress data to pinpoint the root causes of delays, shape mitigation plans, and continually measure impact to refine execution. IHP enhances Buildots' insights by integrating biometric turnstile data to track the number of workers onsite. By comparing workforce levels with weekly progress on specific activities, it sees areas where additional labour is needed.

"Our top commitments are to the quality of our work and the speed at which we deliver it – all the more so when the project is a medical facility," said Will Coupland, Project Director at IHP. "With Buildots, our team is better equipped to identify areas for improvement during construction, execute immediate corrective actions and streamline processes."

"We're proud to contribute our extensive experience in healthcare construction to a project as important as the National Rehabilitation Centre," said Aviv Leibovici, Co-founder and CPO of Buildots. "IHP continues to lead the way, embedding data-driven decision-making into every layer of project delivery. This is what the future of healthcare construction looks like: proactive, accountable, and insight-led. We're excited to help shape it."

IHP and Buildots' work together on this project was recently shortlisted for the Digital Innovation in Productivity Award at the Digital Construction Awards 2025. It demonstrates Buildots' deep expertise in healthcare construction, building on successful collaborations, such as the Royal Bournemouth Hospital's BEACH building.

About Buildots

Buildots is a global construction technology leader bringing the power of AI and computer vision to automate on-site progress tracking. The platform provides construction teams with accurate data and previously unavailable predictive performance metrics, empowering them to make data-driven decisions. Buildots' platform improves project visibility and efficiency, leading to reduced delays, enhanced error detection, and successful delivery of projects. Buildots is helping increase efficiencies of large-scale construction projects across North America and EMEA.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Image -

SOURCE Buildots

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED