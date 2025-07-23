SES's Ninth And Tenth O3b Mpower Satellites Successfully Launched

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The latest pair of O3b mPOWER satellites was successfully launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 5:12 pm local time, SES announced today. These two new satellites enhance global coverage and bring incremental capacity to scale up services provided by SES's second-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) system, O3b mPOWER.

Since becoming operational in 2024, the O3b mPOWER system has been successfully serving mobility, government, enterprise and cloud customers around the world. The two satellites launched today will join the eight O3b mPOWER spacecraft already in operation, offering services ranging from tens of Mbps to multiple gigabits per second of capacity to any site.

The remaining three O3b mPOWER satellites are currently being manufactured and are scheduled for launch in 2026. The additional O3b mPOWER satellites will bring up to a threefold increase in available capacity by 2027 when the entire O3b mPOWER constellation is fully deployed.

“I'm proud of our SES team and partners for continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in space to bring critical connectivity where it matters most. Over the past year, our O3b mPOWER services have been transforming industries and empowering our key customers including telco operators, cruise lines, airlines, NATO, the Government of Luxembourg, the Government of United States and many other allied governments,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES.“With this launch we continue adding incremental capacity to our initial O3b mPOWER constellation, strengthening our MEO network and delivering high throughput and predictable low latency services at scale.”

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation“firsts” to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage.

