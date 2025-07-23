Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Platinum Price Forecast Today 23/07: Exhaustion (Video)

Platinum Price Forecast Today 23/07: Exhaustion (Video)


2025-07-23 04:09:21
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
  • I don't normally talk about platinum too much here at Daily Forex, but this is a chart worth watching because it does follow silver and vice versa.
  • And it has been extraordinarily bullish. Most people don't know much about platinum, but it is a market that futures traders are somewhat attracted to at times when silver starts moving because platinum is part of the silver family.
  • That being said, what I find interesting here is that we have the RSI drifting lower while the price is drifting higher.

So, what I mean by that is we have divergence. This is a market that's overdone. And I think we are getting close to the idea of perhaps being extraordinarily overbought and this divergence could lead to something rather ugly. That ugliness would probably be somewhat short-term. So, I am watching the $1,400 level because if I think if we drop down below there, we could have a little bit more significant drop perhaps to the $1,250 level. Now, if you don't trade platinum, that's fine, but this will have a knock-on effect in the metals markets. So that is worth paying attention to as well.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money On a Move Higher

If we continue to go higher and break above the $1,500 level, then it could be worth getting long and trying to aim for the $1,600 level as platinum does have a history of just grinding forever in one direction or one range or whatever. So, it's an interesting market. It is one that I think you should pay attention to. It's a great market to trade. It's very stable, as you can see. Maybe not as exciting as some of the other ones, but you know, sometimes you need a market that's a little bit more technically driven. So, watch this chart. It's very interesting at the moment. 1500 of course is a major resistance barrier. But if we break down below the $1400 level, then we could see a bit more of a drop.

Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.

MENAFN23072025000131011023ID1109835614

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search