Palestinian Teenager Succumbs To Wounds Sustained By Israeli Gunfire Earlier Tonight Near Jenin

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Jenin / PNN/

A Palestinian teenager succumbed to wounds sustained earlier Tuesday evening after being shot by Israeli occupation forces during a military incursion into the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 16-year-old Ibrahim Majed Ali Nasr succumbed to critical injuries after being shot with live ammunition by Israeli forces in Qabatiya.

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Nasr was shot in the chest, and another young man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were transferred to a nearby hospital, where Nasr was later pronounced dead.

Local sources said that Israeli soldiers pursued the boy and opened fire directly at him while he was in one of the town's streets, inflicting a life-threatening injury to his chest. He was taken to a hospital in Jenin, where he died of his wounds.

Israeli forces raided the town using several military vehicles from multiple entrances, positioned near the town's roundabout, deployed foot patrols in the streets, and flew a drone overhead. They also raided a house, with no detentions reported.

Local sources reported that confrontations broke out between Israeli soldiers and defenseless citizens, during which the soldiers fired live bullets and rubber-coated metal bullets, shooting and injuring a teenager and a young man.

Nasr's killing brings the number of Palestinians killed in Jenin governorate to 43 since the Israeli military launched its assault on the city and its refugee camp on January 21. Dozens more have been injured or detained.

Alongside its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army and colonial settlers have intensified their attacks across the occupied West Bank, including in Jerusalem. Since October 7, 2023, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed, around 7,000 injured, and over 17,000 detained, according to official figures.