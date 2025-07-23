Occupation Authorities Advance 25 New Structural Plans To Expand West Bank Colonies
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission announced today that the planning bodies affiliated with the occupation's so-called civil administration have, since the beginning of July, advanced 25 structural plans for the expansion of colonies in the West Bank.
The head of the commission, Muayyad Shaaban, said in a press release that this intensive advancement of structural plans for colonies is part of a race against time to impose facts on the ground in Palestine, including expanding existing colonies, regularizing and legalizing colonial outposts, and tightening restrictions on the lives of Palestinian citizens through measures that prevent access to their lands.
Shaaban added that the reviewed plans resulted in the submission of 10 structural plans for future approval, while the authorities approved 15 new plans.
He clarified that the approved plans aim to build 899 new colonial units, while the submitted structural plans involve a total of 586 new colonial units awaiting subsequent approval.
Shaaban noted that the occupying power is continuing to impose facts on the Palestinian geography, which will tear apart Palestinian land and impose a system of enclaves to eliminate the possibility of a Palestinian state in the future.
He affirmed that what the occupying power is doing on the ground constitutes grave violations of the most basic rules of human rights, not only infringing upon the resources and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people but also persistently assaulting international community decisions, United Nations resolutions, and declared legal positions on the matter.
