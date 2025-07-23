Amnesty International: Palestinians In Gaza Facing Mass Starvation Amid Aid Blockades

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/

Amnesty International has warned that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing mass starvation, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, along with the unhindered entry and distribution of humanitarian aid.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the organization condemned the Israeli military for blocking aid deliveries, bombing shelters, and using food, water, and medicine as weapons of war.

Earlier today, More than 100 international humanitarian organizations have called on governments around the world to immediately open all land crossings into Gaza, restore full access to food, clean water, medical supplies, shelter materials, and fuel, and to support a UN-led humanitarian mechanism, alongside an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

The appeal comes exactly two months after the launch of the Israeli-controlled“Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” which aid groups say has failed to ensure proper aid delivery.

The Norwegian Refugee Council had previously announced that its aid stocks in Gaza had been completely depleted, noting that some of its staff were themselves suffering from hunger. It directly accused Israel of paralyzing the organization's work and preventing it from fulfilling its humanitarian role.