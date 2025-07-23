UK Foreign Secretary Calls For Immediate End Of War In Gaza

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) LONDON / PNN/

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy affirmed today that the war in Gaza must end immediately, announcing his country's allocation of £60 million to support humanitarian and medical efforts in the strip.

In his address to Parliament, Lammy criticized the new Israeli aid delivery system, describing it as inhumane and dangerous, forcing civilians, including children, to scramble unsafely for life's essentials, leading to heavy human casualties.

Lammy explained that the Israeli army has forced Palestinians to displace from 86 percent of the Gaza Strip, leaving approximately two million people trapped in an area no larger than 20 square miles.

He noted that displacement does not preserve civilian safety but rather exposes them to danger.

Lammy also warned of an escalating campaign in the West Bank aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state, driven by the Benjamin Netanyahu government's extremist ideological motive seeking to suffocate the two-state solution.

This, he noted, is evident in the unprecedented settlement expansion and settler violence.