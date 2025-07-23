EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Experienced biotechnology expert joins the Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG ZWINGENBERG, Germany, July 23, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of BRAIN Biotech AG is once again fully staffed: Dr. Ursula La Cognata has been appointed as a new member of the 6-person Supervisory Board by the Darmstadt District Court with effect from July 11, 2025 until the next Annual General Meeting. Her many years of experience in biotechnology will be an important asset in the supervisory board of BRAIN. Dr. Ursula La Cognata has held senior positions in several companies with a strong biotechnology focus, including Aventis and Bayer, most recently with a focus on enzymes, fermentation, and natural food. Dr. La Cognata currently manages her own consulting firm and supports innovative companies in the food sector with new product market launches and the development of production as well as fermentation capacities. Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Michael Majerus explains: "With Dr. Ursula La Cognata, we have gained a highly competent and experienced biotechnology expert for our Supervisory Board who, in addition to her extensive industry experience in enzymes and fermentation processes, will also contribute her expertise in product development as well as launching innovations. We cordially welcome our new member of the Supervisory Board and look forward to working with her." Adriaan Moelker , CEO of BRAIN Biotech AG, adds: "I'm delighted about the extensive biotechnology expertise of our new Supervisory Board member. With Dr. La Cognata, we are gaining a wealth of experience and network access in our target markets of nutrition, life sciences, and environment." The appointment of a new member to the Supervisory Board has been required after a previous member resigned for personal reasons. +++ BRAIN Biotech Group The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leading company in the research, development and production of specialty enzymes with a focus on the food and life science industries. In addition, the Group develops microbial production organisms and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. Customized innovative biological solutions for more sustainable products and processes round off the portfolio. The parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group is BRAIN Biotech AG. The business activities of the integrated company are divided into the two segments BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects, pharmaceuticals). For production, the Group operates fermentation plants in the UK as well as production facilities in continental Europe and the USA. BRAIN Biotech has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker: BNN; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs around 300 people at several locations and generated revenues of EUR 54.6 million in the 2023/24 financial year. Further information can be found at: Contact Investor Relations Martina Schuster

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

