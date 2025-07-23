EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit to Present at High-Profile Impact Events

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit to Present at High-Profile Impact Events Frankfurt am Main, 23 July 2025 – DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit (ISIN DE000A3DW408) will appear as a speaker with its own stage at the prestigious European Forum Alpbach (EFA) and present the company's business model. Additionally, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit will provide insights into its current corporate strategy. The EFA takes place from August 16th to August 29th. Prominent guests expected this year in Alpbach, Austria, include Christian Stocker, Federal Chancellor of Austria; Armin Laschet, Member of the German Bundestag; and Peter Bosek, CEO of Erste Group. Under this year's theme,“Recharge Europe,” the EFA 2025 will cover important topics such as technological innovation, climate protection, innovation, democracy and security. Furthermore, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit will act as a sponsor and speaker at the International Impact Forum (IIF) on September 10th in Vienna. The high-profile event will welcome guests from politics, business, and academia to discuss current trends and challenges in impact investing. An official program featuring the speakers will be published shortly. More information is available here: By participating in these two prestigious events within the global impact scene, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit reaffirms its strong position in the industry and its active commitment to promoting impact investing. About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit

