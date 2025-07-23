Wizely Makes Digital Gold Investment Easy And Secure

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Investing in digital gold has emerged as a modern, secure, and flexible way for individuals to grow their wealth. Unlike traditional gold, which requires physical storage and raises security concerns, digital gold offers a safer alternative. One can buy and hold pure 24K gold online, backed by real assets stored in insured vaults. It is especially suited for those wanting to invest small amounts regularly. Digital gold apps also let investors check live market trends and ensure liquidity without worrying about safety. Platforms like Wizely make the entire experience even more seamless, combining ease of use with high levels of security and transparency. Physical Gold vs Digital Gold Choosing between physical gold and digital gold depends on factors like convenience, cost, and security. While both serve as valuable assets, their features differ significantly. The table below highlights the key differences to help make an informed decision.

Aspect Physical Gold Digital Gold Definition Purity may vary and is not always guaranteed at 99.99% Assured purity, typically 24-karat (99.99%) Pricing Varies by seller and location Uniform nationwide, based on live market rates Minimum Investment Requires purchase in fixed weights like 10 grams, needing a higher amount Allows purchase in small quantities or fixed value, starting from Rs. 100 Additional Charges Includes 20%–30% making charges on jewellery Only 3% GST is applicable; no making or hidden fees Storage Needs Needs lockers or home safekeeping; risk of theft or damage Stored securely in insured vaults by the seller, eliminating storage concerns Ease of Redemption One can buy it easily, but resale often limited to jewellers One can convert it to cash or redeem it as coins/bullion Accessibility One needs to visit a physical store or bank to purchase One can buy or sell it anytime, anywhereusing a digital gold app

Why Choose Digital Gold?

Digital gold combines the timeless value of gold with the ease and efficiency of technology. It offers a smart, secure, and flexible way to save and grow wealth in today's fast-paced world. Here are a few key benefits investors can consider:



Acts as a stable safety net during market downturns

Offers quick access to funds in emergencies through easy liquidation

Combines traditional gold value with modern, secure technology

Eliminates making charges and locker fees associated with physical gold

Stored safely in insured vaults at no additional cost

Enables low-cost, fractional investing starting from minimal amounts

Ideal for beginners and those building wealth gradually or without a large corpus

Eliminates concerns related to physical storage, theft, or loss

Simplifies gifting by allowing digital transfers for any occasion

Recipients can hold or convert the gold as preferred Preserves the cultural value of gold in a modern format

Taxation on Digital Gold

Taxation on digital gold applies in the same manner as physical gold. While offering a modern and convenient way to invest, gold investment is subject to capital gains tax. The holding period directly impacts tax liability and overall returns.

When investors hold digital gold for 24 months or more, it is treated as a long-term capital asset. In this case, a tax rate of 12.5% is applicable with a cess. If sold before 36 months, the gains are considered short-term, and tax is applicable as per the investor's income tax slab.

Getting Started with Digital Gold Investment on Wizely

To invest in digital gold with Wizely, investors can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The following steps outline the process:

Enter a mobile number and email address, then verify through OTP

Set a secure 4-digit PIN to protect access

Provide the full name as per PAN card records

On the home screen, select the 'Buy Gold' option

Choose the investment amount, starting from Rs. 100

Complete KYC by entering the PAN number

Make the payment; the gold rate remains fixed for 7 minutes during this step

This straightforward process enables investors to safely and efficiently start investing in digital gold through the Wizely platform.

Buying digital gold is a smart and accessible way to grow wealth. It removes the limitations of traditional investment methods. On the WizelyApp, users can experience a seamless platform to start investing in gold from just Rs. 100. It offers real-time pricing and secure, insured storage.

Whether saving for long-term goals or building a saving habit, investing in digital gold through Wizely fits both new and experienced investors. With complete transparency and flexibility, it puts control and confidence in the hands of the user. Investors can download the Wizely A pp today and take the next step in their digital gold investment journey.