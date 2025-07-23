Wizely Makes Digital Gold Investment Easy And Secure
|
Aspect
|
Physical Gold
|
Digital Gold
|
Definition
|
Purity may vary and is not always guaranteed at 99.99%
|
Assured purity, typically 24-karat (99.99%)
|
Pricing
|
Varies by seller and location
|
Uniform nationwide, based on live market rates
|
Minimum Investment
|
Requires purchase in fixed weights like 10 grams, needing a higher amount
|
Allows purchase in small quantities or fixed value, starting from Rs. 100
|
Additional Charges
|
Includes 20%–30% making charges on jewellery
|
Only 3% GST is applicable; no making or hidden fees
|
Storage Needs
|
Needs lockers or home safekeeping; risk of theft or damage
|
Stored securely in insured vaults by the seller, eliminating storage concerns
|
Ease of Redemption
|
One can buy it easily, but resale often limited to jewellers
|
One can convert it to cash or redeem it as coins/bullion
|
Accessibility
|
One needs to visit a physical store or bank to purchase
|
One can buy or sell it anytime, anywhereusing a digital gold app
Why Choose Digital Gold?
Digital gold combines the timeless value of gold with the ease and efficiency of technology. It offers a smart, secure, and flexible way to save and grow wealth in today's fast-paced world. Here are a few key benefits investors can consider:
Acts as a stable safety net during market downturns
Offers quick access to funds in emergencies through easy liquidation
Combines traditional gold value with modern, secure technology
Eliminates making charges and locker fees associated with physical gold
Stored safely in insured vaults at no additional cost
Enables low-cost, fractional investing starting from minimal amounts
Ideal for beginners and those building wealth gradually or without a large corpus
Eliminates concerns related to physical storage, theft, or loss
Simplifies gifting by allowing digital transfers for any occasion
Recipients can hold or convert the gold as preferred
Preserves the cultural value of gold in a modern format
Taxation on Digital Gold
Taxation on digital gold applies in the same manner as physical gold. While offering a modern and convenient way to invest, gold investment is subject to capital gains tax. The holding period directly impacts tax liability and overall returns.
When investors hold digital gold for 24 months or more, it is treated as a long-term capital asset. In this case, a tax rate of 12.5% is applicable with a cess. If sold before 36 months, the gains are considered short-term, and tax is applicable as per the investor's income tax slab.
Getting Started with Digital Gold Investment on Wizely
To invest in digital gold with Wizely, investors can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The following steps outline the process:
Enter a mobile number and email address, then verify through OTP
Set a secure 4-digit PIN to protect access
Provide the full name as per PAN card records
On the home screen, select the 'Buy Gold' option
Choose the investment amount, starting from Rs. 100
Complete KYC by entering the PAN number
Make the payment; the gold rate remains fixed for 7 minutes during this step
This straightforward process enables investors to safely and efficiently start investing in digital gold through the Wizely platform.
Buying digital gold is a smart and accessible way to grow wealth. It removes the limitations of traditional investment methods. On the WizelyApp, users can experience a seamless platform to start investing in gold from just Rs. 100. It offers real-time pricing and secure, insured storage.
Whether saving for long-term goals or building a saving habit, investing in digital gold through Wizely fits both new and experienced investors. With complete transparency and flexibility, it puts control and confidence in the hands of the user. Investors can download the Wizely A pp today and take the next step in their digital gold investment journey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment