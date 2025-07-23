403
QFFD In QR1.92Bn Strategic Deals For Humanitarian Aid
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has signed 16 strategic agreements worth QR1.92bn to support a wide range of humanitarian and development initiatives for more than 17mn individuals worldwide.
The signing ceremony was attended by HE the Chairman of the Board of Directors of QFFD Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation and Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QFFD Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Sierra Leone Dr Theresa Tenneh Dick, a number of officials from Bosnia and Herzegovina, representatives of a number of embassies in Qatar, and representatives of UN organisations.
The signing ceremony marked a major milestone in the State's global efforts to promote sustainable development and humanitarian aid initiatives.
HE al-Misnad said:“What the State of Qatar is doing today through the Qatar Development Fund is not just an international commitment, but rather a reflection of our deep human values. We believe that investing in people is a real investment, and these agreements represent a concrete step towards building more stable and just societies and changing the lives of millions for the better. Qatar will remain an active partner in the global development process, placing people at the heart of its priorities.”
At this signing ceremony, the Fund signed with prominent local partners such as Qatar Foundation in partnership with the American University of Afghanistan in Qatar, Qatar Charity, Education Above All Foundation, and Qatar Red Crescent. International agreements were signed with the governments of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sierra Leone, and the announcement of a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda was made.
With Qatar Charity, four agreements were signed targeting 1,307,292 beneficiaries that included a grant agreement for emergency assistance following the flood crisis in the Republic of Niger, a grant agreement to support healthcare services at Bab Al-Hawa Hospital in Syria, a grant for Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, an agreement for the first response project to emergency cases in the northern parts of Syria.
With Education Above All Foundation, QFFD signed two agreements targeting more than 15mn children and youth that included a Strategic Framework Agreement and a grant agreement to support a scholarship programme for Afghan students.
With Qatar Red Crescent, six agreements were signed targeting more than 294,487 beneficiaries, including a grant agreement for emergency support to the White Helmets' new phase for Syria, a project agreement to support the cardiac centre at Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, a grant agreement for humanitarian aid in Syria, a grant agreement to support the expansion of the children's playground at the Qatari clinics in Zaatari camp in Jordan, a grant agreement for the“Good Caravan” project for children and adults in Guyana, and a grant agreement for emergency relief following the fire tragedy at the central local market in the Gabu region in Guinea-Bissau to support affected individuals and meet their basic humanitarian needs.
Additionally, an agreement for the temporary hosting of the American University of Afghanistan in Qatar, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation, with the aim of benefiting 73 students, has been signed.
For Government-Level memorandums, QFFD has managed to sign an MoU regarding the rehabilitation of water networks in three municipalities with Bosnia and Herzegovina that is set to benefit 6,000 beneficiaries, an MoU to support the national“Zero-Out-of-School Children” programme in Rwanda to benefit 177,119 child, and an MoU in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the African Multiplication Initiative in Sierra Leone to benefit 530,152 beneficiaries.
This latest round of agreements reflects the QFFD's ongoing commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030. It also reinforces the State's dedication to sharing its development expertise with vulnerable communities worldwide.
