Al Jazeera Institute To Launch Field Media Diploma
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Al Jazeera Media Institute is to launch a Field Media Diploma at its headquarters in Doha from September 13 to October 16, as part of its ongoing efforts to develop and qualify media cadres according to the latest standards.
The diploma will consist of 150 training hours in the evening over five weeks, focusing on practical application and direct interaction.
The institute believes that modern field work in the media requires journalists to combine accurate and objective reporting with creative and innovative methods. This makes familiarity with television production methods and an understanding of the professional differences between different forms an essential skill for every journalist.
The diploma targets journalists, media workers, and media college students, as well as those with previous experience in journalism or documentary film production, with preference given to those with relevant university qualifications.
The programme covers four main tracks: exploring the relationship between reality and creativity in television production; pre-production (research, writing, and team planning); production (filming plans and applying realism and creativity techniques); and post-production (story building, editing, and processing visual and audio materials).
The training team will include field journalists, directors, and experts in television report production, documentaries, and editing, in addition to trainers in journalistic writing and visual storytelling. This will enable trainees to learn about the latest professional practices and modern techniques in all stages of media work.
The intensive professional diplomas offered by the Al Jazeera Media Institute focus on meeting labour market requirements through practical training and interaction with experts. This contributes to bridging knowledge gaps, enhancing trainees' readiness, and building professional relationships, in line with the institute's strategy to develop media cadres and enhance their competitiveness.
