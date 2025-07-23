Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions Jesper Blomster
Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23 July 2025 at 11:00 EESTOyj has received a notification from Jesper Blomster, Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jesper Blomster
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 116987/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1674 Unit price: 3.45 EUR
(2): Volume: 9883 Unit price: 3.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 3.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 1150 Unit price: 3.45 EUR
(5): Volume: 467 Unit price: 3.45 EUR
(6): Volume: 1950 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 3277 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 533 Unit price: 3.49 EUR
(10): Volume: 93 Unit price: 3.49 EUR
(11): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.49 EUR
(12): Volume: 411 Unit price: 3.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 413 Unit price: 3.52 EUR
(14): Volume: 148 Unit price: 3.52 EUR
Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 25000 Volume weighted average price: 3.46785 EUR
More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
...
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28
is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers ́ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
