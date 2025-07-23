Startup Launches App To Help RV Owners Avoid Costly Repair Delays

RV Help co-founders Heath Padgett (left), Dennis Lankes (center), and Josiah Mann (right).

RV Help is a new app that connects RV owners with certified mobile techs-cutting weeks off repair wait times on the road.

- Heath Padgett, RV Help CEOGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RV Help , a new website and mobile app launched earlier this year, is tackling one of the RV industry's most frustrating problems: getting service on the road. With many dealerships reporting service backlogs of 3–6 weeks, RV Help offers a faster way to connect with certified mobile RV technicians and inspectors-many of whom are available within days.The idea for RV Help came from co-founder Heath Padgett, who spent years living full-time in a motorhome while building remote businesses-including The RV Entrepreneur Podcast and the campground reservation platform Campground Booking, which was later acquired. "Every time something broke, it was a scramble," says Padgett. "We'd spend hours calling shops, leaving voicemails, trying to figure out if anyone could help-and usually, they couldn't. The RV lifestyle is incredible, but the repair experience was always the most stressful part. I knew there had to be a better way."To bring the idea to life, Padgett teamed up with serial entrepreneurs Dennis Lankes and Josiah Mann. Mann had experienced his own share of RV-related frustrations.“On our first trip with our Class A motorhome, it broke down, and every RV shop we found on Google was either unavailable or didn't work on engines,” he says.“We had already paid over $2,000 just to have it towed off the side of the road, and we really didn't want to pay to have it towed again. We eventually found someone on Craigslist who came through for us, but for a while, we genuinely thought we might have to rent a car and leave our RV behind.”The company officially launched at the Tampa RV Show in January 2025 after partnering with the National RV Training Academy (NRVTA)-which has trained and certified over 2,500 mobile RV technicians and inspectors-to become the new home of its technician locator, a popular tool already used by thousands of RV owners. In just six months, the platform has attracted over 10,000 RV owner signups.RV Help allows users to search by location, certification, or specialization, read verified reviews, and contact techs directly-eliminating the guesswork that often comes with RV repairs. The team also recently launched a Pro Membership , offering benefits like virtual diagnostic calls, concierge dispatching, and a built-in maintenance tracker expected to roll out later this year.The startup's long-term vision goes beyond helping owners. Through its official partnership with the RVTAA, RV Help is becoming a launchpad for certified mobile techs as they graduate and begin their businesses. "We're not just solving problems for RV owners-we're helping create sustainable careers for the techs too," says Padgett.With the RV industry continuing to grow, RV Help hopes to make getting service one less thing RVers have to worry about-whether they're full-timers or just heading out for the weekend.

