Dukhan Bank Wins Excellence In Global Islamic Private Banking Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Dukhan was awarded the 'Excellence in Global Islamic Private Banking for the Year 2025' during the annual Arab Banks Awards & Commendations of Excellence ceremony, organised by the World Union of Arab Bankers July 18, 2025, in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of distinguished Arab banking leaders, international and regional institutions, and high-profile figures.

As the official media partner of this important event, The Banking Executive Magazine - the publication of the World Union of Arab Bankers - highlights the most prominent achievements of the Arab banking sector and honors institutions and individuals that contribute to its development and performance enhancement.

Dukhan Bank's receipt of this award is in recognition of its outstanding efforts and notable achievements in developing Shari'a-compliant banking services, with a focus on expanding digital transformation, financial inclusion, sustainable growth, and fostering a culture of innovation across its operational ecosystem, in order to deliver banking solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of customers.

On this occasion, Ahmed Hashem, Acting CEO of Dukhan Bank, expressed his pride in winning this award, saying:“We are proud that Dukhan Bank has received the 'Excellence and Banking Achievement in Global Islamic Private Banking for 2025' award.

This achievement is a culmination of our ongoing efforts to foster a culture of innovation across various areas of banking, and our vision to embrace the latest Fintech solutions to meet the needs of our growing customer base.

Many thanks to our team that contributed to this achievement, and whose dedication helps us build on Dukhan Bank's long heritage of excellence and is leading our journey towards consolidating our position at the forefront of the banking sector in the State of Qatar.”

Chaouki Shawki Daher, General Manager – Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management, added:“We are extremely pleased with the growing recognition that our Private Banking and Wealth Management platform continues to receive on local, regional, and international levels.

This is the result of tireless efforts to always offer the best.

From premium financing solutions, digitalization, customer-centric services, to sustainability, Dukhan Bank's strategic compass continuously guides us not only toward development but also toward empowering clients and partners, affirming our leadership in this vital sector, and exploring the best ways to continue this journey of excellence with confidence, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Dukhan Bank continues to redefine excellence in digital banking services and enrich its portfolio with more offerings.

Most recently, the bank unveiled the first-of-its-kind cash bonus rewards program linked to cards across Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, in partnership with Visa.