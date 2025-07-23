Alrayan Bank Reports Net Profit Of Qr821m For H1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: AlRayan Bank released yesterday its consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 with a net profit attributable to the equity holders of the bank of QR821m.

H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board commented:“We continue to deliver strong performance across our operations in Qatar and overseas.

The Group achieved its highest-ever total asset base, reaching QR176bn as of 30 June 2025, an increase of 8.8% compared to 30 June 2024.

During the first half of the year, financing assets grew by 3.4% year-on-year, driven by continued demand from both Corporate and retail clients.

Investment securities also increased by 26% year-on-year, reflecting our continued focus on value-generating assets.

We are also proud to have received distinguished recognition for our leadership and innovation.

In Q2, the Bank was awarded“Best Islamic Bank Qatar 2025” and“Best Innovation in Retail Banking Qatar 2025” by International Banker.

These accolades reaffirm our position as a market leader and highlight our unwavering commitment to digital excellence and customer-centric Sharia-compliant banking solutions”.

Commenting on H1 financial performance, Omar Abdulrazaq Al Emadi, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer said:“I am pleased to announce that the Group recorded a net profit of QR821m for the first half of 2025, representing a 4.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

This strong result reflects our solid fundamentals and continues focus on sustainable growth.

We maintained a healthy efficiency ratio of 28.3%, despite the ongoing expansion of our digitalization & transformation strategy.

This reflects our commitment to cost discipline while continuing to drive innovation across the Bank.

In May 2025, AlRayan Bank successfully issued a $500m 5-year Senior Unsecured RegS Sukuk which was oversubscribed more than 3 times, reflecting strong investor confidence and financial strength and creditworthiness of AlRayan Bank, backed by strong asset quality, liquidity, and capitalization."