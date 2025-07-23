GWC Reports First Half Net Profit Of QR62.46M
Doha: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing businesses in the MENA region –announced its financial results for the first half of the year (the period ending June 30, 2025).
The company reported total revenues of QR712.69m and a net profit of QR62.46m, while earnings per share stood at QR0.100 during the same period.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Chairman, said:“Logistics plays a vital role in facilitating the movement of goods and services and boosting both domestic and international trade.
It also serves as a fundamental pillar in diversifying the national economy in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.
With its strategic advantages, Qatar is well-positioned to become a global logistics hub.”
Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Managing Director, said:“The company continues to implement an expansion strategy based on a solid financial foundation and a diversified portfolio of investments across sectors and geographies.
This approach enables us to adapt to fluctuations in the operational environment, diversify income sources, and reinforce the company's leadership in the regional logistics sector.”
Matthew Kearns, GWC's Group Acting CEO, said:“Capital Intelligence, the international credit rating agency, has assigned GWC its first-ever Long- and Short-Term ratings on the Qatar National Scale of 'qaA-' and 'qaA2', respectively, with a Stable outlook.
This recognition reflects the company's strong market position and the resilience of our business model amid global challenges.”
