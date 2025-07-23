Air India Hong Kong-Delhi Flight's Auxiliary Power Unit Catches Fire After Landing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: The auxiliary power unit of Air India flight AI-315, flying from Hong Kong, China to Delhi, caught fire Tuesday shortly after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, the Indian capital, officials said.

The fire was detected while passengers were exiting the plane.

According to Air India, all the passengers are safe. However, the fire caused some damage to the aircraft.

On Monday, a Kochi-Mumbai flight of Air India veered off the runway while landing, damaging both the plane and the tarmac. Another flight of the airline from Delhi to Kolkata aborted its take-off at the last minute following the detection of a technical issue.

Last month, a London-bound Air India aircraft crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board. The accident also killed 19 people and injured 67 others on the ground.