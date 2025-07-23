Abu Sidra Mall Launches '10,000 Steps Challenge'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Abu Sidra Mall is partnering with the Qatar Sports for All (QSFA) Federation to launch the“10,000 Steps Challenge in the Malls”, a health-focused walking campaign that invites the community to stay active while enjoying the comfort of indoor walking.

Running till August 31, 2025, the initiative is part of the Federation's ongoing strategy to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage regular physical activity across all age groups

The challenge also aims to raise awareness of the physical, psychological, social, and economic benefits of sports and movement for individuals and society.

Participants are encouraged to walk a minimum of 10,000 steps inside Abu Sidra Mall, with every step counted through the QSFA mobile application, which offers virtual walking routes mapped within the mall premises

Registration is free and open to all.

At the end of the campaign, individuals who complete the highest number of steps will be honoured by the QSFA in recognition of their commitment to health and wellness.

“We are excited to be part of this national initiative that brings the community together through a shared goal of fitness,” said a spokesperson from Abu Sidra Mall

“This challenge aligns with our vision of being more than just a shopping destination - we're a space where health, lifestyle, and community converge.”

Whether you're an avid walker or just getting started, the 10,000 Steps Challenge is a perfect opportunity to stay active this summer - in a safe, cool, and engaging environment

Get moving, get tracking, and let every step count at Abu Sidra Mall.