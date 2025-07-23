MECC Conducts 10 Aerial Inspections, Records 41 Violations In Q2 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In line with its commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity preservation, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change carried out 10 aerial inspection sorties using the autogyro aircraft during the second quarter (Q2) of 2025

These operations, totaling 12.6 flight hours, focused on the northern regions of the country and utilised advanced technology to enhance monitoring efforts

Director of the Office of External Nature Reserves, Ministry of Environment and Climate Chang Mohammed Nahar Al-Naimi, stated that the aircraft supported both the Department of Terrestrial Protection and the Department of Wildlife Development

The missions led to the detection of 41 environmental violations-33 identified by the Terrestrial Protection Department and 8 by the Wildlife Development Department.

The violations included unauthorised land use, degradation of soil and vegetation cover, random waste disposal, encroachment on natural meadows, and the establishment of unlicensed structures, among other environmentally harmful practices.

Al-Naimi emphasized that deploying the autogyro is part of the ministry's strategic push toward leveraging cutting-edge tools for environmental monitoring

The aircraft contributes significantly to ecological exploration, wildlife conservation, and accurate data collection on both terrestrial and marine environments

It also plays a role in coastal surveillance, scientific research, and tracking of flora and fauna.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras and real-time communication systems, the autogyro enables instant coordination between the pilot, environmental inspectors, and operational teams

These features make it particularly effective for monitoring quarry activities, studying vegetation coverage, and safeguarding biodiversity.

He also noted the success of the flights, which faced no difficulties during takeoff or landing

Staff feedback surveys showed high satisfaction, with participants suggesting that the optimal flight time ranges between one to two hours, ideally from 3pm to 6pm

They praised the aircraft's readiness, the swift responsiveness of its pilot, and the seamless coordination with the ministry's operations team, with no technical issues reported during the missions.

The ministry first launched its aerial environmental monitoring program using the autogyro in May 2024, with its inaugural flight taking off from Umm Shakhout Airport under the patronage of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie

That mission included inspections of several inland and coastal areas.

The autogyro has since become a key part of the ministry's technological arsenal, aiding in the monitoring of marine coasts, providing precise environmental data, supporting scientific research, and tracking biodiversity and environmental changes across Qatar

These efforts support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the fourth pillar focused on environmental development and sustainability.