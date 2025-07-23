Jawzjan Families Reconcile, End 21-Year Feud

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): A bitter 21-year feud between two rival families in Khanqah district of northern Jawzjan province-which claimed the lives of 20 people-has finally been resolved through the efforts of local officials, religious scholars and tribal elders.

Maulvi Ghulam Nabi Samim, Director of Borders and Tribal Affairs, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the conflict between the families of Rais Faqir and Abdul Kalantar originated from domestic disputes within Arab tribes. It was ultimately resolved through a tribal jirga and mediation led by community elders and religious scholars.

“This dispute claimed 20 lives from both families,” Samim said.“But after extensive efforts, the families embraced one another in a spirit of unity and reconciliation.”

He emphasized that it is never too late to resolve disputes, adding:“Nothing is as sweet as peace and reconciliation.”

Reconciliation brings relief, hope

Abdul Kalantar, a member of one of the reconciled families, reflected on the toll the long-standing feud had taken on both sides.

“For 21 years, enmity dominated our lives. During that time, we lost 20 loved ones,” he said.“Out of fear of continued violence, we even had to send our youth abroad. We sacrificed not only lives but also our peace, comfort, and life opportunities.”

Kalantar expressed gratitude to the mediators who helped end the conflict.“Thanks to the sincere efforts of the Department of Borders and Tribal Affairs and our community elders, we've finally ended this enmity. There is no longer hostility between us-we now live in peace and mutual understanding. Peace is truly the essence of life.”

Religious scholars: Unity is strength

Maulvi Ataullah, a religious scholar from Jawzjan and one of the key mediators, stressed the destructive nature of feuds.

“This conflict caused much bloodshed. But through the combined efforts of religious scholars and tribal elders, the 21-year feud has ended,” he said.“Both sides have reconciled, and we pray no further disputes arise between them.”

Sheikh Khairullah Haqqani, head of the Jawzjan Ulema Council and another mediator, noted that such resolutions are part of a wider ongoing effort.

“Over the past 20 years, we have helped peacefully resolve many similar disputes in cooperation with the Department of Borders and Tribal Affairs. There is strength in unity-when people stand together, they can overcome any challenge.”

Tribal elders advocate for forgiveness, unity

Sardar Mohammad, a tribal elder from Khanqah district, underscored the power of forgiveness.

“Forgiveness is not weakness-it is a sign of greatness,” he said.“As elders, it is our responsibility to extinguish the flames of hatred with wisdom and patience. Enmity and revenge destroy homes; forgiveness and compassion heal hearts.”

He described the resolution as a powerful example of Islamic brotherhood and the successful management of ethnic disputes based on Sharia principles and respected tribal traditions.

Dozens of feuds resolved in Jawzjan this year

Maulvi Ghulam Nabi Samim also reported that 110 disputes and feuds were resolved in Jawzjan during the previous solar year through traditional jirgas and mediation.

So far this year, 20 additional conflicts have been successfully addressed, with ongoing efforts to resolve more.

Referring specifically to the Khanqah case, Samim reiterated that the issue had stemmed from domestic tensions and was resolved peacefully through collaborative tribal and religious mediation.

