5 Schools Get New Buildings In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work has been completed on five school buildings at a cost of 55 million afghanis in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Wednesday.

Funded by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the buildings had been executed in Andar and Giro districts of the province, said Education Director Maulvi Nasir Ahmad Hussaini.

He said the buildings amounted for 55 million afghanis and took six months to complete.

He explained three of the school buildings were constructed in Giro district and two in Andar district. Each building comprises six classrooms, an administrative office, a clean water supply system, solar electricity system, boundary walls and other essential facilities.

He added that hundreds of boys and girls would study in these schools and modern buildings would also be constructed for other schools in the future.

Mohammad Zaman, a tribal elder from the Nazarwal area of Andar district, told Pajhwok that there was a serious need for a school building in their area.

kk