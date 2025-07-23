Afghan Kourosh Wrestler Kakar Wins Silver Medal In France
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Kourosh wrestler Ismail Kakar has won a silver medal at an international tournament in France, defeating opponents from three countries, the national federation said Wednesday.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the Afghanistan Sambo and Kourosh Federation (ASKF) said the event was held on 22 July in Paris and featured athletes from 25 countries.
Kakar delivered an impressive performance, overcoming competitors from Congo, France, and Tajikistan. His efforts earned him the runner-up position, a silver medal, and a cash prize of 2,000 euros.
According to the federation, Kakar had also claimed three gold medals at the Berlin Club Championships last week, despite suffering a shoulder injury.
