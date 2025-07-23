Guterres Blasts Attacking Gazans Queuing For Aid
KABUL (Pajhwok): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the attack on civilians queuing to receive humanitarian aid in Gaza as“brutal and inhumane,” and called for an immediate ceasefire.
Guterres wrote on its X handle:“Over the weekend in Gaza, we saw yet more mass shootings & killings of people seeking @UN aid – an atrocious & inhumane act which I utterly condemn.”
He called for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.
Israeli forces once again targeted Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian assistance in the northwest of the Gaza Strip three days ago.
According to reports, 73 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured in the Israeli attacks.
