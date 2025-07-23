Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guterres Blasts Attacking Gazans Queuing For Aid

Guterres Blasts Attacking Gazans Queuing For Aid


2025-07-23 04:00:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the attack on civilians queuing to receive humanitarian aid in Gaza as“brutal and inhumane,” and called for an immediate ceasefire.
Guterres wrote on its X handle:“Over the weekend in Gaza, we saw yet more mass shootings & killings of people seeking @UN aid – an atrocious & inhumane act which I utterly condemn.”

He called for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

Israeli forces once again targeted Palestinians who were waiting for humanitarian assistance in the northwest of the Gaza Strip three days ago.

According to reports, 73 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured in the Israeli attacks.

kk/ma

MENAFN23072025000174011037ID1109835520

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search