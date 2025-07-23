Nearly 2.9M Malnutrition Cases Registered Over Past Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has reported nearly 2.9 million cases of malnourished women and children across the country over the past year.

Doctors warn that malnutrition can lead to miscarriage, birth defects, delayed physical and mental development in children and even shock and death in mothers.

Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for MoPH, told Pajhwok Afghan News that from July last year to July this year, 2.9 million children and mothers suffering from malnutrition were registered at government health centres.

He added that these patients had visited 3,200 nutrition treatment centres.

What is malnutrition?

Professor Dr. Mohammad Arif Hasanzai, Head of the Internal Medicine Department at Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, explained:“Nutrition means receiving adequate food by a child, while malnutrition is an abnormal condition where a child does not receive sufficient and proper nutrition.”

According to him, malnutrition occurs when the body does not receive or absorbs adequate and balanced nutrients, energy, protein, vitamins and minerals-or receives them in excess-leading to impaired health, growth, or bodily functions.

He listed symptoms of malnutrition in children such as severe weight loss, stunted growth, extreme thinness, swelling in hands and feet, fatigue, general weakness, lack of appetite, hair loss or thinning, skin lesions and pale skin.

He added that one type of malnutrition causes extreme thinness (only skin and bone remain, and the child's face looks aged), while another type was characterised by water retention and bloating. A third form combines both severe chest wasting along with puffiness in limbs.

Widespread issue in developing countries

Dr. Nazifa Safi, Deputy at the Training Centre of Malalai Maternity Hospital, called malnutrition a serious challenge in developing countries like Afghanistan, predominantly affecting children and women.

She mentioned pale or yellowish skin, weakness, anaemia, and very low weight as common symptoms in pregnant women who could not get adequate nutrition during pregnancy.

Causes of malnutrition

Dr. Hasanzai explained:“Malnutrition is common in children, especially in poor or conflict-affected countries, or those hit by natural disasters like floods or droughts, where sufficient food isn't accessible.”

He noted that most malnourished children were under the age of five.

“Every child needs food appropriate to their age. For instance, a newborn's complete nourishment is mother's milk for the first six months, which supports physical and brain development. Lack of adequate nutrients and vitamins leads to malnutrition.”

Dr. Safi added that improper nutrition was the main cause of malnutrition in pregnant women, often due to financial hardships.

“In some families, cultural practices dictate that men eat first, and women eat later-sometimes leaving them with insufficient food.”

Consequences of malnutrition

Dr. Hasanzai said:“Short stature, extreme thinness, and delayed mental development are major consequences of malnutrition. One of the worst effects is when a malnourished child grows into a young adult with poor cognitive abilities and struggles in school.”

Dr. Safi warned that malnutrition could lead to severe anaemia, persistent fatigue, miscarriage, birth deformities, bleeding during childbirth, and low birth weight.

“One of the most dangerous outcomes is when a severely anaemic mother experiences haemorrhaging during labour, faces miscarriage, goes into shock-or even dies.”

Doctors' recommendations

Dr. Hasanzai emphasised:“If we can provide age-appropriate and adequate nutrition to children, we can prevent malnutrition.”

He stressed exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding up to two years, along with complementary feeding after six months, including soft foods such as vegetable soup, broth, extra milk, and eventually transitioning to solid family meals after age one.

He also underscored the importance of hygiene, stating poor hygiene is another cause of malnutrition in children.

Dr. Safi advised that pregnant women must have access to good family support, prenatal care, and visit doctors at least three times during pregnancy.

She added that adequate nutrition during pregnancy prevents anaemia-a leading symptom of malnutrition-and emphasised the importance of spacing births, as frequent pregnancies can lead to severe anaemia and malnutrition.

A case of an anaemic mother

Rogul, a resident of Kart-i-Naw area in Kabul and a patient at Malalai Maternity Hospital, said:

“Doctors told me I have severe anaemia. I had surgery when I gave birth to my first child two years ago.”

Although she received prenatal care and iron supplements, she still suffers from anaemia, largely due to financial hardships and a lack of nutritious food during pregnancy.

A malnourished child's grandfather views

Mohammad Zahir, a resident of the Kampany area of Kabul, said his grandson was hospitalised at the Children's Hospital for malnutrition.

“He had a fever, severe abdominal pain, and was losing weight day by day,” he said.

“Our request to the Ministry of Public Health is to distribute more nutritious food for malnourished children.”

Services provided

Sharafat Zaman said that prior to the current government's rule, there were only 800 health centres for malnutrition patients. That number has now increased to 3,200.

He said these centres provide nutritional supplements and iron medications.

The ministry aims to expand such centres so that no mother or child suffers from this preventable condition.

